Jennings County man dies in State Road 3 crash

A Jennings County man died in a crash on State Road 3 earlier this week.

73-year-old Elmer Hall of North Vernon was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident Wednesday by the Jennings County coroner’s office .

According to reports from the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to a crash on South State Road 3, just south of the Crosley check-in station at about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. They found that an SUV driven by Hall had gone off the west side of the roadway, striking a tree.

Investigation revealed that Hall suffered a medical issue prior to the crash.

A passenger in the vehicle was injured and taken to a local medical facility for treatment.