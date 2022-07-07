Jennings County jailer accused of battering inmate

A Columbus man has been arrested, accused of battering an inmate while he worked at the Jennings County Jail.

According to Jennings County Sheriff’s Department reports, 24-year-old Chaz Coan is facing charges of battery and official misconduct. According to the report, deputies were made aware of an incident involving a Taser that was used inappropriately. The report says that the incident was not an act of aggression and the inmate did not require medical treatment.

Sheriff Kenny Freeman says his officers have “a responsibility to protect the inmates who are being held in the Jennings County Jail and any misconduct by any member of the staff will not be tolerated.”