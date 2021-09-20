Jennings County Jail Officers Injured in Altercation

The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office says two jail officers were injured during an altercation with an inmate at the jail last Wednesday.

The inmate, Andrew Carpenter, of Indianapolis, was supposedly being unruly and creating a disturbance.

When jail officers attempted to move Carpenter, he allegedly initiated a fight with them. During the skirmish, one of the officers was struck in the head twice with a closed fist and the other was bitten by the inmate.

The prisoner was eventually detained and moved to an isolated area. Both officers were treated by medical professionals and returned to work on their next shift.

Carpenter was originally booked for domestic battery with a deadly weapon and two counts of intimidation. Two more charges of battery on law enforcement were added to his list of crimes.