Jennings County High School moves to virtual learning

Jennings County High School is moving to virtual learning for the next two weeks due to positive COVID-19 cases.

The district announced that starting today through at least Monday, Nov. 16th, all students will be learning from home and will receive their coursework through Google Classroom. ALL Jennings County High School extracurricular and athletic events, practices, contests, and performances are postponed during the closure.

Students are to quarantine at home during the closure. If you must go out in public, be certain to follow social distancing guidelines and to wear a mask.

The high shool will be distributing food to students in need and those details will soon be announced.