Jennings County H. S. Senior Wins Lilly Endowment Scholarship

Cassidy Mull, a senior at Jennings County High School, is the 2021 Lilly Endowment, Inc. Community Scholar for Jennings County. Cassidy is the daughter of Matthew and Lori Mull of North Vernon.

Mull receives a four-year, full-tuition scholarship at an Indiana college or university and a $900 stipend for books and equipment. She said, Im speechless and in total shock receiving this scholarship. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity and Im forever grateful to the Community Foundation and Lilly Endowment Scholarship Program.

Cassidy has been active in many school activities including Volleyball, Student Council, Key Club, and Spanish Club. She is ranked number two in her graduating class. She has also participated in community involvement programs like the Harmon Food Drive and the United Way.

Since its inception in 1998, the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program has awarded a total of 4,912 students with full-tuition scholarships valued at $424 million.