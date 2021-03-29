Jennings County first responders honored for efforts to help runaways

Jennings County Sheriff Kenny Freeman says that two members of his staff have been honored by the American Police Hall of Fame with Knight of Justice awards, for their efforts to rescue two runaways being lured to California to meet with an unknown man.

Freeman presented the the Venerable Order of the Knights of Michael The Archangel, awards at a ceremony last week to Dispatcher Julie Miller and Deputy Ian McPherson. Freeman said that two girls were lured out of state, but McPherson and Miller worked together to locate the two traveling on Interstate 80 in Iowa. Iowa State Police took the two into custody and they were returned home safely.

The award recognizes the pledge to “protect the weak and hungry against all evil doers.”

Photo courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department.