Jennings County crash kills Versailles man

A Versailles man died in a crash over the weekend in Jennings County.

39-year-old Christian P. Schular was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Jennings County Coroner’s Office.

According to reports from Indiana State Police, the two-vehicle crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon on County Road 650N near County Road 575E. The driver of an SUV, 40-year-old Jessica R. Parsons, of Butlerville was driving west when she left the right side of the road, overcorrected, came back onto the road and into the path of a car being driven by Schuler. The two vehicles collided in the westbound lane.

Schular suffered fatal injuries. A passenger in his vehicle, 18-year-old Whittney Schular suffered serious injuries and was flown to University of Cincinnati Medical Center by Stat Flight Medical Helicopter. Parsons was taken to St. Vincent Jennings Hospital in North Vernon with non-life-threatening injuries.

State Police say the investigation is ongoing and speed may have been a contributing factor in the crash. Toxicology results on both drivers are pending.

Troopers were also assisted at the scene by the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, Butlerville Fire Department and Jennings County EMS,.