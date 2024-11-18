Jennings County cracks down on illegal vape sales to kids

Jennings County deputies recently took part in a sting operation aimed at businesses selling vaping products to middle and high school aged students.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, the operation started after Jennings County school administrators raised concerns with a school resource officer about local gas stations selling the products to children. Students had been caught with vapes in the schools and had been disciplined.

The department set up the sting operations at every gas station in the county, where undercover officers watched a child try to buy the tobacco products. Tellers at six locations made the sales and were cited for furnishing tobacco to minors. The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office also partnered with Indiana State Excise Police and cited each individual business in Excise court, where they face a three day suspension of their tobacco licenses.

Sheriff Kenny Freeman said he found it alarming that children as young as middle schoolers were sold tobacco product. He said his hope was that none of the businesses had made the sales.

Freeman, School Resource Officer Matt Miller along with deputies Michael Watts and Chris Amis took part in the operations.