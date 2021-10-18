Jennings authorities seek help in tortured dog investigation

Jennings County authorities are looking for information after a dead dog was found in a ditch last week.

The dog, which appears to have been a black pit bull, was severely burned and it was dragged to the area with a leash or rope after being set on fire. The body was found in a ditch off of Country Manor Street in Country Squire Lakes.

The sheriff’s department asks that if you have any information on the case that you call investigator Ian McPherson at 812-346-4911. You can leave information anonymously.