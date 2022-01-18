Jennings authorities make 14 arrests after 100 traffic stops

Jennings County authorities are declaring Operation Winter Fury a success.

According to reports from the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, deputies and North Vernon Police made 100 traffic stops in a 12-hour time frame Friday, leading to 14 arrests. Most of the arrests were drug related, while others were for operating a vehicle while intoxicated or for outstanding warrants.

The sheriff thanked the deputies and officers, Jennings County Animal Control and Jennings County dispatch center for their work.