The JCBank Summer Concert Series, formerly called NeighborFest, featuring The Jackson Way, kicks off tomorrow, June 2nd, in downtown Columbus.

The fun, food, and music will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 4th and Washington St., and attendees are invited to bring their chairs and enjoy an evening of live entertainment.

KidsCommons will be offering kids’ activities and food will be available for purchase from Savory Swine.