JCBank Summer Concert Series Continues

website maker

The JCBank Summer Concert Series, formerly NeighborFest, continues TODAY (Thursday) in downtown Columbus.

Local Act Flat Earth will play songs from Foo Fighters, John Mellencamp, Bruno Mars, and more.

The fun, food, and music are from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fourth and Washington Streets. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy an evening of live entertainment.

KidsCommons offers kids’ activities and Savory Swine has food available for purchase. 4th Street Bar and Grill is selling adult beverages to those 21 and older.

This is the third in the JCBank Summer Concert Series. The final show is on September 8th.