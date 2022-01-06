Jan. 6 committee wants to talk to former VP Mike Pence

The House committee investigating last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol wants to talk with former Vice President Mike Pence.

Pence drew the ire of many of the rioters for his role in certifying President Biden’s victory, with some calling for his execution as they stormed the Capitol last January 6th. The panel wants Pence to come speak voluntarily about what he knew about then-President Trump’s efforts to get him to reject Biden’s win.

The former vice president, Indiana governor and Columbus native talked with the Christian Broadcasting Network in November about certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election and ignoring requests from then-President Trump that he object to the vote count.

Pence said he had some concerns regarding the vote but it was his oath of office to protect the Constitution and to go against Trump’s orders by certifying the results.

Trump was pushing Pence to reject the Electoral College tallies from key states, and said the election was clouded with fraud.

In June of last year, Pence said he doesn’t know if he and former President Trump will “ever see eye to eye” when it comes to what happened on January 6th.

Today marks one year since the Capitol building was attacked. Several events are planned in D.C. starting with a speech this morning from President Biden and ending with a prayer vigil.

