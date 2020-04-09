Jail officer and inmate test positive for COVID-19

A Bartholomew County Jail inmate and a correctional officer have tested positive for COVID-19. Sheriff Matt Myers says that neither have shown signs of sickness and both are being closely monitored in quarantine.

The inmate who tested positive has only been around one other inmate. And while the second inmate, has tested negative for the virus they have also been placed in quarantine as a proactive safety measure.

The corrections officer is a transport driver and it is believed the officer contracted the disease from the inmate.