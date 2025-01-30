Jail contract employee accused of trafficking with inmates

A Jackson County Jail contractor has been arrested, accused of trafficking and sexual misconduct with an inmate.

According to the sheriff’s department, an investigation began after officials received a tip about trafficking with inmates. Sheriff Rick Meyer, Lt. Adam Nicholson and Jail Commander Chris Everhart began an investigation and based on surveillance video and witness statements, they concluded that 54 year old Ann Sebastian of Crothersville was attempting to bring contraband into the jail and passing it on to inmates. Officers also gathered information that Sebastian had sexual contact with an inmate.

On Wednesday, deputies detained and questioned Sebastian. Deputies say that she cooperated fully and admitted her involvement. she was arrested on felony charges of trafficking with an inmate and sexual misconduct with an inmate.

The sheriff says the investigation is ongoing and more charges and arrests are expected.