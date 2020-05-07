Jackson sheriff releases more details on fatal shooting

Jackson County authorities are providing more information on a Wednesday morning shooting that left one man dead and a Hope man in jail.

28-year-old Ryan J. Ross died after being shot in an apartment at 2710 Bent Tree Lane in Seymour. According to deputies, Ross was the subject of a protective order from the woman who lived at the apartment, but he had recently been allowed to come to the home and to use the location to pick up a child they shared.

He arrived at the home shortly before 5:37 a.m. Wednesday morning, knocked and was let inside. That is when 30-year-old Tobias E. Au of Hope is accused of opening fire on Ross, striking him several times and killing him.

Au then called 911 to report that Ross was dead. Au is currently in a relationship with the woman who lives at the apartment, deputies say.

After deputies interviewed the woman and Au, he was arrested on a charge of murder. He was booked into the Jackson County Jail at 11:43 a.m. Wednesday morning and is being held without bond.

Two children were at the apartment at the time of the shooting, according to deputies.