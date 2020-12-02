Jackson, other counties, turning red on COVID-19 metrics map

Parts of southeastern Indiana are turning red on the state’s color-coded map of COVID-19 spread.

In today’s update from the Indiana State Department of Health, Jackson County is now red, showing severe spread of the disease. The state also indicated severe spread of the disease in Scott, Washington and Dearborn counties. Bartholomew and other surrounding counties remain orange, showing serious spread of the disease.

The state also reported 6,655 new COVID-19 cases, 91 deaths and a 7-day positivity rate of 11 percent. The newly reported COVID-19 deaths date from August to yesterday.

Bartholomew County had 60 new cases to report, with a 7-day positivity rate of 10.2 percent. Decatur had 11 new cases, Jennings 20, Jackson 74, Brown 4, Johnson 215 and Shelby 42.

Jackson County reported three deaths from the disease, Johnson and Shelby counties are both reporting 2 new deaths from COVID-19, with one new death in Decatur County.