Jackson, Jennings COVID-19 testing sites add hours today

COVID-19 testing sites in Jackson and Jennings counties are adding more hours starting today.

The sites have previously been closed on Mondays, but now will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. The sites are closed on Sundays.

Both testing sites will be open 8 a.m. to noon on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas and New Year’s days.

The Jackson County site is in the former State Police Post at 721 East Tipton St. in Seymour. The Jennings County site is at the Education Training Center, 1200 West O&M Avenue in North Vernon.

Schneck Medical Center and the county health departments have partnered to provide the free testing.