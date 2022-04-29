Jackson deputies being outfitted with communication boards

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is taking steps to better communicate with community members with autism and other verbal communication limitations.

Sheriff Rick Meyer is announcing that the department will now have patrol vehicles equipped with communications boards provided by the Autism Society of Indiana. The devices displays photos, symbols and pictures meant to aid people who have limited verbal language skills, so they can express themselves to deputies. Those who need help can use several methods to communicate using the boards, including gestures, pointing or blinking their eyes.

The boards are designed to provide vital information to law enforcement and includes the ability to help answer questions such as “Where do you live?” “What’s your phone number?” and “Do you feel sick?” or even if a person has a driver’s license. It also has a keyboard displayed, so a person can point to letters to spell out a message to officers.

Photo: Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer displays communications boards being outfitted in deputy’s vehicles. Photo courtesy of Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.