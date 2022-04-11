Jackson County woman killed in crash in western Seymour

A Vallonia woman died in a crash on Saturday on the west side of Seymour.

According to the Seymour Police Department, 28-year-old Alice Farris died in the crash at about 11:45 a.m. in the morning Saturday near the intersection of Tipton Street and Sycamore Drive.

Farris’ 6-year-old son, Samuel, and the driver of a second vehicle involved in the crash, 35-year-old Sehrish Sangamkar of Seymour, were taken to Schneck Medical Center and then flown by helicopter to regional hospitals. Their conditions are not available. ,

Farris’ 10-month-old daughter, Marina, was treated at the scene by Jackson County Emergency Medical Services and taken to Schneck for evaluation and treatment, police said.

Tipton Street was closed for several hours while the scene was cleaned up and investigators searched for the cause of the crash.