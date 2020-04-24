Jackson County U.S. 50 improvements to begin Monday

INDOT says that contractors will begin working Monday on a road reconstruction project on U.S. 50 in Jackson County.

INDOT says the project will consist of replacing pavement between Agrico Lane and U.S. 31, adding a two-way left-turn lane and bridge widening over Sandy Creek, intersection improvements at U.S. 31 and a multi-use path.

Crews will begin working Monday at the twin bridges over Sandy Creek. Both bridges will be widened to accommodate the center turn lane and pedestrian path. Traffic will be shifted to the far right lane and shoulder while work is in progress.

Milestone is the contractor for the $15 million dollar project.

Construction will be completed in phases through the fall of 2021. The contractor plans to maintain two travel lanes in each direction on U.S. 50 for the duration of the project.