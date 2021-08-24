Jackson County state trooper promoted to head underwater teams

An Indiana State Police trooper from Brownstown will be in charge of all of the state police underwater search and recovery teams.

Trooper Christopher R. Lockman is being promoted to the rank of Sergeant. He became a trooper 10 years ago and has served with the Versailles post since graduating from the Indiana State Police Recruit Academy in 2011. Lockman has served on the Underwater Search and Recovery Team-South Squad, where he has been the Assistant Team Leader and the Team Leader.

In his new role, he will serve within the state police Special Operations Command as the underwater search and recovery team coordinator.

He is a graduate of Brownstown Central High School and a warrant officer in the U.S. Marines Corp. Lockman, along with his wife and three children are residents of Jackson County.