Jackson County man arrested after drug-dealing tip

A Jackson County man is facing drug-dealing charges after a tip from the public.

Indiana State Police in the Bloomington District received a tip about the drug-dealing in Jackson County and on Sunday, troopers and a Mitchell police officer arrived at a home on Oesting Street. Police say that they were invited into the home and noticed three individually packaged bags containing a white crystal substance, along with cash, digital scales and other evidence.

They were all near the living quarters of 19-year-old Bryce Lee Alexander Riley of Seymour.

Riley was arrested on preliminary charges of