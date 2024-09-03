Jackson County low-head dam to be demolished

Work will begin soon on a project to remove a dam on East Fork White River near Seymour.

Indiana American Water is announcing that it has secured all the permits needed to demolish the low-head dam near Rockford. The dam is just north of the company’s water plant on County Road 760E and was originally built to allow a supply of water from the river for customers. However it is no longer needed because the company now gets all of its water supply from groundwater wells.

The company says that removing the dam will improve safety in the river by getting rid of the recirculating currents that make low head dams dangerous. It will also also enhance habitat and biodiversity in the area.

Dan Cristiani Excavating LLC, of Clarkesville is the contractor for the project and the work is expected to be done by the end of the year. For safety reasons, the company says that there are no provisions to allow the public to stop and view the work. They also ask that no one use the river for recreation in the vicinity of the dam, while the work is going on.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources provided a $90,000 grant of assist with the costs of removing the dam and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services provided a $150,000 grant.. Indiana American Water will be paying the rest of the costs. . Remaining costs for demolishing the dam will be paid for by Indiana American Water.

Indiana American Water serves about 22,000 people in the Seymour area.

Photo courtesy of Indiana American Water