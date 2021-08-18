Jackson County leads state in rural community growth

Jackson County is the seventh fastest growing county in the state of Indiana altogether, and the fastest growing rural county in the state.

That’s according to the Jackson County Industrial Development Corporation’s look at last week’s Census numbers.

Jackson County had a growth rate of 9.6 percent, with all seven counties above it being part of metro areas, with six in the Indianapolis zone and one in the Louisville metro area. In 2010, Jackson County had 42,376 people and last year’s census counted 46,428.

Seymour itself had a 23.2 percent population increase, ending with 21,569 people. Brownstown grew by 2.6 percent, bringing its population up to 3,025.