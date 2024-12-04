Jackson County inmates complete recovery program

Seven inmates in the Jackson County Jail have completed a 12-week recovery program called Hope 180.

According to the sheriff’s department, the women took part in the program, which is focused on an evidence-based curriculum with individualized recovery strategies. The goal of the program is to equip those that take part with the tools to change their lives and build a new foundation and brighter future.

Sheriff Rick Meyer praised the peer recovery facilitators who made the program possible — Brooke Lane, Sara Bowling, Ben Beatty and Rachel Fenton. He said that the facilitators were willing to share their own personal experiences and history of battling addiction, to support the inmates.

Photo courtesy of Jackson County Jail