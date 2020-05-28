Jackson County Fair cancels under COVID-19 restrictions

Organizers of the Jackson County Fair have called off this year’s event, originally scheduled for July 26th through Aug. 1st.

In a letter to the community, the fair organizers said that while Indiana’s Back on Track plan would allow for an event the size of the fair under Stage 5, the restrictions would have been unworkable and there is no guarantee that the state will have moved to Stage 5 of the plan in time for the fair.

Changes would have required only allowing livestock on the grounds the day of the fair; food stands, rides and other walkways would have had to maintain six feet of social distancing between those in line; fair buildings would have only been allowed to have one-way travel and there would have been limits on the number of people allowed inside.

Organizers ultimately determined that a large gathering in July would have posed risk to the visitors and volunteers, churches, schools and businesses that take part.

Planning is underway to transition the 4-H exhibitions usually held at the fair to a virtual format.