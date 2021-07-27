Jackson County Chamber seeks award nominees

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is looking for nominees for awards to be given at the upcoming 90th Annual Awards Dinner.

You can make a nomination for the Business Hall of Fame in the small, medium and large categories, for Young Professional of the Year and Spirit of the Chamber Awards.

Nominations are being accepted until August 13th. You can pick up a nomination form at the Jackson County Chamber offices or online at Jackson CO Chamber dot com (www.jacksoncochamber.com.)

The dinner will be held September 16th at Pewter Hall.