Jackson County bridge over I-65 to close for 30 days

INDOT says that crews will be closing Farmington Road over Interstate 65 for about a month either late this month or early June.

Contractors with RAM Construction Services will be resurfacing the bridge deck. The road will close just west of U.S. 31. Traffic will be routed to the official detour of U.S. 31, U.S. 50 and County Road 1040E.

RAM Construction is also resurfacing three bridges this month on State Road 7 in Jennings County and the Jackson County project schedule depends on the completion of that work. This is all part of a $300,000 contract with a completion date of July 31st.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to drive without distractions, and to be alert to worker safety when traveling through active construction zones.