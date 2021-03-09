Jackson County authorities crack down on meth activity

Jackson County authorities say that an anti-narcotics blitz last week led to several felony arrests and 48 grams of methamphetamine being taken off of the street.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and Seymour Police say that the blitz unfolded Friday in the community. Officers targeted areas where drug activity was believed to be present, with both agencies working together and sharing information.

The most serious charges were made against 41-year-old Natosha Streetman of Scottsburg who is accused of dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.

25-year-old Hailey Martin, 19-year-old Raven Kerkhof and 22-year-old Jordan Ackert were also arrested on various possession related charges.

If you want to report illegal drug activity, you can contact the Seymour Police Department at 812-522-1234, or the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 812-358-2141. Callers may remain anonymous.