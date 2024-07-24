Jackson companies offering outdoor job fair

Jackson County officials will be holding an outdoor job fair next week.

According to the Jackson County Industrial Development Corp,, the job fair will be Thursday, August 1st from 10 a.m. to noon and from 4 to 6 p.m. at Crossroads Community Park in downtown Seymour. Organizers say that 15 local companies have agreed to take part.

If you are looking for a job, you should bring your cover letters and resumes and be prepared to talk to local employers.

For more information you can call 812-522-4951 or go online to https://jcidc.com