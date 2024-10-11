Jackson Chamber to recognize emergency workers with breakfast

The Jackson County Chamber will be honoring first responders later this month with an appreciation breakfast.

Members of all Jackson County first responder agencies are invited including law enforcement, firefighters, medics and corrections officers.

Dan Robison, Director of the Jackson County Chamber, said “This event gives us the opportunity to give back and show some respect and appreciation to the folks who serve our community with great commitment.”

The Jackson Chamber Foundation will be awarding up to $500 grants to agencies to help support life-saving services in the community.

The breakfast will be Friday October 25th starting at 8 at Pewter Hall in Brownstown.

The chamber is still looking for businesses, organizations or individuals who would like to sponsor the event or support the Chamber Foundation. You can get more information by emailing [email protected]