Jackson Chamber offers holiday passport program

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is again offering a passport program to encourage people to shop and dine at local businesses this holiday season.

According to the chamber, the Keep the Cheer Here! Passport program promotes shopping, eating and living locally. The program began last week and will end on January 7th.

Passports are available at participating locations and the Chamber office. Passports can also be printed from the Chamber website.

If you are a customer at a participating business, you can get your passport stamped during checkout for the value spent. After you complete $250 in stamps, you can return the passport to the Chamber office to be entered to win prizes donated by Chamber member businesses. The grand prize is an experience at Top Golf, sponsored by the Steve Silver Team at RE/MAX Professionals of Seymour.

Participants shopping at sponsor locations will earn double entries.

You can find a complete list of sponsors and download your passport at the Chamber’s website at www.jacksoncochamber.com.