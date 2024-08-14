Jackson Chamber looking for board members

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is looking for nominations for appointments for its board of directors for next year.

According to the chamber, a nominating committee is looking for residents to fill open full-term seats, or to fill partial term vacancies on the board. Full terms are for three years.

To be considered, you must be employed by a member business or organization, be aavailable to regularly engage in monthly Board meetings and with a Chamber committee, and have the potential to serve as an officer on the board in the future.

To nominate yourself or someone else, you can email Dan Robison at [email protected]. The deadline is Friday August 23rd.