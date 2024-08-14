Local News Top Story 

Jackson Chamber looking for board members

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is looking for nominations for appointments for its board of directors for next year.

According to the chamber, a nominating committee is looking for residents to fill open full-term seats, or to fill partial term vacancies on the board. Full terms are for three years.

To be considered, you must be employed by a member business or organization, be aavailable to regularly engage in monthly Board meetings and with a Chamber committee, and have the potential to serve as an officer on the board in the future.

To nominate yourself or someone else, you can email Dan Robison at [email protected]. The deadline is Friday August 23rd.