Jackson Chamber hosting Christmas at the Crossroads

The Jackson County Chamber will be holding its annual Christmas at the Crossroads celebration on December 6th.

The celebration at Crossroads Park will include a Tree Lighting Ceremony, the arrival of Santa along with Santa’s reindeer and elf, live Performances, vendors, food and drinks.

The event is family friendly and is meant to bring the community together in the spirit of Christmas. Activities will be available for all ages.

It will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on December 6th. The event is free and you are invited to attend.

For more information, you can go to www.jacksoncochamber.com or call 812-522-3681.