Jack Cramer award winners announced

The Columbus Parks and Recreation Department is announcing the winners of this year’s Jack Cramer: Ideals of Athletic Competition Awards.

The 2022 recipients are Carrie Utterback, Harry Crider and the team of Bob Arthur and Sandy Freshour. The award is in memory of Cramer, former local athlete who died at the age of 33 in 1978. It is presented annually to athletes, coaches or sports organizers.

An awards ceremony will be held Wednesday, Sept. 14th at Donner Center on 22nd Street, starting at 5 p.m. The event is free and you are invited to attend.