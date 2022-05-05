Ivy Tech to offer entrepreneur programs in Columbus

Ivy Tech Community College in Columbus will be launching a new school of entrepreneurship this fall at the local campus.

The school was launched in 2021 to provide an Entrepreneur Certificate in as little as two semesters.

Dr. Ronda Taylor, dean of the Garatoni School of Entrepreneurship & Innovation at Ivy Tech, said that small businesses sometimes struggle, because owners might be able to develop a great product or service, but lack the tools needed to run the business effectively.

She says the ” program is set up to provide practical skills they can put into action immediately around topics such as marketing, financials, human resources and legal considerations.”

The program is already available at Ivy Tech campuses in Indianapolis, Bloomington, South Bend and Fort Wayne. Currently, 75 students are part of the first four cohorts that began in fall of last year. The Columbus program will be limited to 20 students per cohort, on a first come first served basis.

