Ivy Tech to host virtual groundbreaking for new Columbus campus

Ivy Tech Community College will be having a virtual ground-breaking today for its new building at the Columbus Municipal Airport’s Air Park campus.

Chancellor Steven Combs explains.

The school is building a $32 million, 80,000-square foot structure tor replace the aging Poling Hall. It is being designed by IwamotoScott Architecture of San Francisco and the architecture fees for the project are being paid for by Cummins Foundation Architecture Program.

That virtual event will start at 3 p.m. this afternoon and you can find links off of the school’s Facebook page or Youtube channel.