Ivy Tech to hold Columbus open house next week

Ivy Tech Community College in Columbus will be holding an open house next week so you can learn more about the school, its programs and opportunities to find a career.

The college will be holding the open house on July 9th at Moravec Hall, on Central Avenue.

You will be able to tour the new main campus building, and see the classrooms, labs and social spaces the school now has to offer. You will also be able to learn about careers that are in high demand, the school’s academic programs and opportunities to transfer to the school. You can also get help in applying for financial aid or getting admitted to the upcoming fall semester.

The open house will be going on from 11 to 1 on July 9th and you are invited to stop by at any time.

Moravec Hall photo courtesy of Ivy Tech Community College.