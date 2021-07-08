Ivy Tech registering new students at fair next week

Ivy Tech Community College will host a new student registration fair July 12th and 13th at its Columbus and Franklin campuses.

Staff will be on hand to help anyone learn about how to enroll, get their financial aid questions answered, and find out how to receive free textbooks and other cost savings.

The new student registration fair will be held from noon to 8 p.m. on both days. You don’t need an appointment and you can stop by campus at any time during the fair hours.

Classes start August 18th. Ivy Tech is offering several types of classes including face-to-face on campus classes, online classes, virtual classes and blended classes.