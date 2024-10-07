Ivy Tech recognizes locals with awards for contributions to school, community

Three area residents are being recognized by Ivy Tech Community College for their work to improve the school and community.

According to the Columbus campus, Kassi Zeigler of Columbus was recognized with the Distinguished Alumni Award for the region and Mary and Bob Orben of Columbus received the Benefactor Awards.

The Distinguished Alumni Award celebrates graduates who have made a lasting impact on their communities and on Ivy Tech through their exceptional professional, philanthropic or volunteer achievements.

Zeigler is a branch relationship manager at Centra Credit Union. She graduated from Ivy Tech Columbus with an associate degree in general studies. While a student, she completed Student Leadership Academy, was on the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Counsel, and was President and Vice President of the Student Government Association.

The Benefactor Award recognizes donors and volunteers who enable the Ivy Tech Foundation which bridges financial gaps for Ivy Tech students. The Orbens support several community organizations including Ivy Tech, where they have been donors for more than 25 years giving gifts supporting scholarships and innovative equipment.

Each of the 19 Ivy Tech campuses statewide nominates a distinguished alumni and a benefactor annually and they were recognized at a statewide ceremony last weekend.

Photos courtesy of Ivy Tech: Ivy Tech Columbus recently honored Mary and Bob Orben of Columbus with the Benefactor Award. From left: Ivy Tech Foundation President Courtney Roberts, the Orbens, and Ivy Tech President Dr. Sue Ellspermann.