Ivy Tech professor’s poetry to be included in state archive

A professor at Ivy Tech Community College Columbus’ campus is having his poetry featured in the Indiana state poetry archive.

Patrick Nevins, an associate professor of English at Ivy Tech Columbus, was one of 32 poets whose work was added to the archive, called INverse. His poem is “The Divers at Donner Pool Free Swim.” According to the college, the work considers the everyday realities of individuals and how they use diving as a momentary escape.

Nevins said he is honored to have his work accepted for the archive and that Poetry provides an opportunity to thoughtfully express and examine a range of ideas and emotions.”

The archive is a joint project between the Indiana Poet Laureate, the Indiana State Library and the Indiana Arts Commission.

You can find the archive here.