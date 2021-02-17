Ivy Tech offers virtual enrollment for March semester

Ivy Tech Community College will be hosting Virtual Express Enrollment Days from Wednesday, March 3rd to Friday, March 5th. Prospective students will be able to complete their enrollment steps virtually and sign up for classes that start on March 22nd.

This March, Ivy Tech will be offering a wide range of programs including healthcare, IT and manufacturing. There are also short-term certificate options that are entirely online and available for free through the Workforce Ready Grant, under Next Level Jobs program.

Appointments will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. During the appointment, participants will receive assistance with assessment, meeting with an advisor, and registering for classes. To take part you must RSVP.

To make an appointment you can visit ivytech.edu/eeday.