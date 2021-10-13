Ivy Tech offering workshops for federal financial aid forms help

Ivy Tech Community College will be offering help in area communities if you need assistance filling out a Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

The college will have workshops in Columbus, Seymour, Shelbyville and Franklin in October, November and December where financial aid professionals will be on hand to help you fill out the forms for the current and upcoming school year.

You will need to bring your 2019 and 2020 tax returns, which are required to complete the FAFSA.

The FAFSA is the starting point for financial aid including federal and state assistance as well as many scholarships.

Workshops will be held in Columbus at the Central Avenue campus on Oct. 18th, Nov. 15th and Dec. 20th and in Seymour at 323 Dupont Drive on Oct. 27th.

Workshops will be held in Shelbyville at 2177 Intelliplex Drive on Nov. 2 and Dec. 7 and in Franklin at 2205 McClain Drive on Thursday, Nov. 11, and Dec. 16.

You can drop in any time between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. for assistance.