Ivy Tech offering virtual express enrollments next week

Ivy Tech Community College is hosting a Virtual Express Enrollment Week, starting next Monday and going through Friday, September 25th from 9 to 6 each day. You will be able to complete your enrollment steps virtually to sign up for classes that start on October 26th.

You must RSVP for your virtual appointment. During that virtual appointment you will receive assistance with assessment, meeting with an advisor, and registering for classes.

Starting in October, Ivy Tech will offer hundreds of 8-week classes in online, virtual, face-to-face*, and hybrid formats in a wide range of programs.

For more information or to RSVP, you can visit ivytech.edu/eeday.