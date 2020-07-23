Ivy Tech offering virtual express enrollment today

Ivy Tech Community College in Columbus is hosting a virtual Express Enrollment Day today.

The event provides an opportunity for prospective students to complete their enrollment before classes start again in August. Students will be able to meet virtually with Columbus campus staff, get answers to financial aid questions and talk with an academic adviser.

A majority of classes at Ivy Tech Columbus will be offered virtually or online this fall. However, a limited number of classes will meet in person on campus. Students will have the option to attend some of these classes virtually while the class is being taught, view video lectures, and connect with faculty when needed.

You can sign up for the Express Enrollment Day at link.ivytech.edu/day.