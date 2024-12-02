Ivy Tech offering Saturday nature hike in Brown County

Ivy Tech Community College Columbus biology professors are continuing their series of nature hikes to educate residents about their natural environment.

The next hike will be Saturday, Dec. 7th at the Laura Hare Nature Preserve at Downey Hill in Brown County. That is off of Valley Branch Road .

Ivy Tech Columbus faculty member Dr. Tom Sobat will lead the hike, exploring trails within this Sycamore Land Trust property and providing information about winter bird counts.

Hikers will meet at 10 a.m. in the morning.

If you are planning to take part and have binoculars, you should bring them. The college will have some sets on hand you can use.