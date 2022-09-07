Ivy Tech offering river life nature hike Saturday in Bartholomew County

You have a chance to learn more about local biology and our environment with a series of nature hikes featuring Ivy Tech Community College Columbus biology professors.

The next hike will start at 10 a.m. Saturday morning at the Owens Bend Park parking lot.

Ivy Tech Columbus faculty member Dr. Tom Sobat will lead the hike and provide information on river life on the Flat Rock River.

Hikes are open to all community members. You should dress appropriately, including boots or old shoes and shorts. You will have a chance to get into the river as part of the hike. Ivy Tech will have nets and collection supplies provided.

For more information, you can contact Sobat by email at [email protected]