Ivy Tech offering registration help today in Franklin

Ivy Tech will be holding an event today at its Franklin campus to help new students get enrolled for the fall semester.

If you attend, you can complete an application, begin enrollment steps, receive assistance with financial aid and learn about academic programs.

This fall, the college is offering a new Accelerated Associate Degree program that allowed recent high school graduates to earn a two-year associate degree in business administration or liberal arts in 11 months.

Fall classes begin August 22nd.

Today’s event will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the McClain Drive campus.

For more information you can call 317-916-6301 or email [email protected]