Ivy Tech offering next nature hike with biology prof

You have a chance to learn more about local biology and our environment with a series of nature hikes featuring Ivy Tech Community College Columbus biology professors.

The nature hikes will be held on the first Saturday of every month with the next hike on Saturday, May 7th. Those interested can gather at the Driftwood Public Fishing Area, at 8825 S U.S 31, near Edinburgh. The hike will start at 7:30 a.m.

Ivy Tech Columbus faculty member Dr. Tom Sobat will lead the hike and provide information about birds and wildflowers.

Hikes are open to all community members. Ivy Tech will have several pairs of binoculars available but encourages anyone who owns binoculars to bring them.

For more information, you can contact Sobat by email at [email protected].